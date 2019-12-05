First Daughter Ivanka Trump Wears Fitted Navy Blue Dress During Indiana Women’s Prison Trip

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she showed up in a jaw-dropping fitted navy blue dress during her second day in Indiana.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the 3/4 length-sleeve blue number that went down to her knees. She joined Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Apple CEO Tim Cook and rapper MC Hammer during a tour of a women’s prison and posted pictures on Instagram from the day. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black and white high heels. The first daughter captioned her post, "Impactful start to the day visiting The Last Mile at Indiana Women's Prison. The Last Mile created the FIRST ever web development operation inside U.S. Prisons."

"This re-entry program accelerates opportunities for returning citizens to find #Tech and business jobs," she added. "#SecondChance #WorkforceDevelopment."

Several other pictures from the day have surfaced on social media. Check them out!

Thank you to @GovHolcomb and the great State of Indiana for hosting @IvankaTrump and myself today for a very productive meeting on ways to solve the nation’s skills crisis, ensuring all Americans can participate in the opportunities created by today’s booming economy. https://t.co/vufnZYgjP7 — Sec. Wilbur Ross (@SecretaryRoss) December 5, 2019

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a gorgeous caramel pantsuit and coat combo at the White House.

