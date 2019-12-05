Editorial

First Daughter Ivanka Trump Wears Fitted Navy Blue Dress During Indiana Women’s Prison Trip

White House adviser Ivanka Trump listens to remarks during official launch of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) in Bogota, Colombia September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she showed up in a jaw-dropping fitted navy blue dress during her second day in Indiana.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the 3/4 length-sleeve blue number that went down to her knees. She joined Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Apple CEO Tim Cook and rapper MC Hammer during a tour of a women’s prison and posted pictures on Instagram from the day. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black and white high heels. The first daughter captioned her post, “Impactful start to the day visiting The Last Mile at Indiana Women’s Prison. The Last Mile created the FIRST ever web development operation inside U.S. Prisons.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

 

“This re-entry program accelerates opportunities for returning citizens to find #Tech and business jobs,” she added. “#SecondChance #WorkforceDevelopment.”(RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Several other pictures from the day have surfaced on social media. Check them out!

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a gorgeous caramel pantsuit and coat combo at the White House.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.