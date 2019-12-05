‘Corrupt. Dangerously Incompetent’: Biden Campaign Ad Shows World Leaders Apparently Mocking Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released an attack ad Thursday that shows world leaders apparently mocking President Donald Trump during the NATO Summit in London this week.

“The world is laughing at President Trump,” Biden tweeted Thursday. “They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership. We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief.”

The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership. We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief. pic.twitter.com/IR8K2k54YQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019

The ad begins with a segment of “Morning Joe” when the hosts were discussing how world leaders, prompted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, were congregating to discuss Trump extending press a conference, which apparently caused scheduling issues. Trudeau can be seen smiling. RELATED: World Leaders At G7 Summit Coalesce Around Empty Chair As Trump Skips Climate Change Session)

Joe Scarborough says, “They’re laughing at him.” Then, Trump appears and says, “my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” followed by a scene of an audience laughing. The president is then shown saying, “Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s OK.”

“Allies are deeply worried about him,” the voices of reporters declare. “They say he’s becoming increasingly isolated. Something is very wrong.” (RELATED: Trump Suggests ‘Payment Plan’ For Trudeau, Who Is ‘Slightly Delinquent’ On Defense Spending)

As the ad concludes by showing a montage of the former vice president’s photo ops on the world stage, Biden’s voice can be heard saying, “The world sees Trump for what he is — insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and incapable, in my view, of world leadership.”

“And if we give Donald Trump four more years,” the ad continues, “we’ll have a great deal of difficulty of ever being able to recover America’s standing in the world, and our capacity to bring nations together.”

Trump was agitated by the incident, calling Trudeau “two-faced” and leaving the summit early.