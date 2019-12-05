Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Holding Hands With Alisha Wainwright

Musician Justin Timberlake apologized for holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright after photos of the two sparked cheating rumors.

Timberlake broke his silence on Instagram on Wednesday. He shared a statement after photos and videos of him holding hands with Wainwright scorched the internet.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can,” Timberlake said in the statement. “But for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he continued. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.” (RELATED: Jessica Biel Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring After Justin Timberlake Seen Holding Hands With Co-Star)

The story was first reported by The Sun on Nov. 23 after photos surfaced of Timberlake and Wainwright looking cozy at a bar in New Orleans, where the two are filming the upcoming movie “Palmer.” Photos showed Timberlake holding hands with Wainwright, even though he is married to Jessica Biel.

Timberlake “appeared to have been drinking heavily and was unsteady on his feet,” sources told The Sun at the time.

Biel was spotted out in public shortly after still wearing her wedding ring, squashing any rumor that the pair were on the rocks.