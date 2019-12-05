Kanye West Will Join Joel Osteen Again For Appearance At Yankees Stadium

Musician Kanye West will make another appearance with pastor Joel Osteen for an event held at Yankees Stadium in May of 2020.

West will join Osteen on the New York stop of his “Night of Hope” tour on May 2, 2020, according to a report published by TMZ. The event is one appearance Osteen will take to 11 other cities across the country.

Osteen will do his usual sermon, and then West and his choir will play some music for the audience. The setup is similar to the performance West put on at Osteen’s Lakewood church in Houston. West made the appearance on Nov. 16. (RELATED: Kanye West Set To Appear At Joel Osteen’s Church In Houston)

Osteen first announced his “Night of Hope” event earlier this year, but the addition of West is new. This is the third annual event at Yankee Stadium for Osteen.

West opened up about his recent religious experiences during his first appearance with Osteen.

“I know that God has been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time,” he told Osteen.

West’s appearances with Osteen come after the rapper released his first Christian rap album “Jesus Is King.” The album was released on Oct. 25.