Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Gave Her $1 Million To Skip An Instagram Ad

Kim Kardashian told an absurd story about Kanye West in a viral video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video posted by Andrew Santino, the reality TV and amateur sex tape star claimed her husband gave her $1 million to pass on an Instagram ad for a similar apparel brand to his. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

He also rewarded her with part of Yeezy. It’s simply mind-boggling how casually she talks about it. Give it a watch below.

What the hell is Kim Kardashian talking about? Why would she even consider taking the offer? If the apparel is similar to her husband’s, then she shouldn’t even hesitate to pass.

How the hell is this even up for debate? The fact she expected to be applauded for passing and then got $1 million dollars is outrageous.

I’m not married, but I’m pretty sure you shouldn’t expect to get rewarded for looking out for your family.

Last time I checked, John Dutton didn’t hand Kayce $1 million in cash for returning to the ranch in “Yellowstone,” and I check all the time because I watch the show nonstop.

I guess the Duttons just live by a better standard that Kim and Kanye.

Props to Kim K for needing cash to feel good about a decision that should have been easy to make!