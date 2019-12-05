Kid Rock Announces He’s Closing His Detroit Restaurant

Kid Rock announced he will close his Detroit area restaurant after the licensing agreement expires in the spring.

The restaurant is located in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, which is home to the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons, according to a report published Wednesday by the Associated Press.

“I appreciate all who have patronized our place and still have much love for the city of Detroit and the people/organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but learned long ago, go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated,” Kid Rock shared on Facebook.

Kid Rock “voluntarily decided” to not renew the license, according to Chris Granger, group president of sports and entertainment for Ilitch Holdings. (RELATED: Kid Rock Rants About Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar Before Being Removed From Stage At Bar)

The “venues are open, inviting, inclusive and respectful to all,” the statement continued.

Kid Rock’s restaurant, Made in Detroit, first opened up in 2017.

Recently, Kid Rock made headlines for going on a lewd rant about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar at his own bar in Nashville. The entire rant was caught on video.

“I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy, saying I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar,” the “All Summer Long” singer can be heard saying in the video obtained by TMZ. “They can suck d**k sideways.”

Kid Rock spoke out about Winfrey on his Twitter account shortly after the video surfaced.

“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show,” he tweeted. “I said f**k that and her. End of story.”