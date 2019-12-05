Rep. Gohmert Warns, ‘Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Go To Harvard Or Stanford Law School’

Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert warned impeachment inquiry viewers Wednesday, “All I got to say is, If you love America, mamas don’t let your babies grow up to go to Harvard or Stanford law school.”

Gohmert, a GOP member of the House Judiciary Committee made the comments following another day of testimony, questions and answers with four constitutional law experts: Noah Feldman, Michael Gerhardt, Pamela Karlan and Jonathan Turley.

LOUIE GOHMERT: “All I got to say is, if you love America, mamas don’t let your babies grow up to go to Harvard or Stanford law school.” pic.twitter.com/yMa3KCj724 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) December 5, 2019

In Karlan’s opening statement, she responded to ranking member Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins who said that Karlan had not read all of the testimony delivered to the impeachment inquiry, declaring she was “insulted” by that suggestion. (RELATED: Schiff Obtained Private Phone Records For Impeachment Report)

Later, as a guest on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Gohmert conceded that Harvard Law School had perhaps provided some credible legal scholars, citing law professor Alan Dershowitz as an example.

“I have some respect for some people who went to Harvard law school or taught at Harvard Law School. You had Alan Dershowitz on again tonight. I mean he’s terrific … But we’re going to keep fighting because truth, justice, the American way has got to prevail.”