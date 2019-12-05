Luke Grimes Says Kayce On ‘Yellowstone’ Is His ‘Favorite Character’ That He’s Ever Played

Luke Grimes had some high praise for his character and experience on the hit Paramount Network show “Yellowstone.”

Grimes plays Kayce Dutton on the show, and is widely-viewed as the heir apparent to his father John and the Yellowstone ranch. He’s also known for his willingness to commit violence to defend what is his family’s and protect the innocent. However, it’s the dedication from everybody else that makes him love the show. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Grimes said the following about why the youngest Dutton son is his favorite character, according to CinemaBlend on Tuesday:

This is my favorite character I’ve ever played, and my favorite world as far as a story I’ve ever been a part of. And just starting there, it’s an incredible experience. And then add on top of that, is that all these other really dedicated actors… no one’s phoning it in, no one’s showing up to get paid. Everybody really cares about what they’re doing, and it’s just really nice. It’s an inspiring environment, and hopefully I can continue to work with people like this.

There’s no question that Kayce is one of the best parts about “Yellowstone.” He’s far from a perfect man, but he desperately wants to be a good person. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

At the same time, he’s a terrifying human when he needs to be. Let’s not forget our introduction to Kayce. (Spoiler warning). In the first episode of the hit show with Kevin Costner, he shot and killed his brother-in-law with shocking efficiency.

On a slightly different note, as a fan of “Yellowstone” and the cast, I’m glad to know they’re out here pouring everything they have into the production.

It shows in the final product. “Yellowstone” is one of the greatest shows ever made, and you’re simply crazy if you don’t agree.

Season three starts in 2020, and I can’t wait. It’s going to be epic!