Michigan Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee Says Constituents Aren’t Too Focused On Impeachment

Michigan Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee said Thursday that his constituents would prefer Congress to focus on “kitchen-table” issues rather than impeaching President Donald Trump.

The chief deputy whip’s comments came shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would instruct Democratic committee chairs to move forward with articles of impeachment following weeks of hearings. (RELATED: Pamela Karlan Mentions Barron Trump During Impeachment Hearing)

“Mostly, I hear that they want us to work on issues like the prescription drug prices, trade, and the economy,” Kildee said on Fox News. “They do offer their thoughts on this and I think that’s positive, but mostly the American people want us to work on the issues that affect them at the kitchen table everyday.”

Moments after Speaker Pelosi announced the House would move forward with articles of impeachment, @RepDanKildee admits on Live TV that people in Michigan really just want Congress working on kitchen table issues. @AmericaNewsroom @SandraSmithFox pic.twitter.com/6OcByvvdwC — Michigan Rising Action (@MIRisingAction) December 5, 2019

Republicans have accused Democrats of being out of touch, and claimed that impeachment distracts from real issues that affect Americans in their daily lives. (RELATED: The Tide Has Turned Against Democrats On Impeachment)

“Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been calling for impeachment since the day she got to Washington. Kildee, (Reps.) (Brenda) Lawrence, (Elissa) Slotkin, and (Haley) Stevens know their constituents aren’t focused on the circus in Washington,” Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action told the Daily Caller. “Michiganders want their leaders in Washington focused on the USMCA, healthcare, and issues that impact their lives. But now the far-left led by Rep. Tlaib are pushing for impeachment instead.”

Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin was booed and heckled at a town hall in October after she announced support for an impeachment inquiry, with one constituent accusing the freshman Democrat of having “joined the coup against our president.”

Polls have shown Independent voters souring on impeachment, with an Emerson poll published last month showing a 5% drop in support among such voters since the inquiry began.