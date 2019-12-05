Mike Bobo Leaves Colorado State, Accepts Reduced Buyout Of Only $1.82 Million

Football coach Mike Bobo took a reduced buyout when he left Colorado State.

According to a Wednesday report from Mike McMurphy, Bobo's buyout was supposed to be $5.5 million if he was fired from the Rams.

Instead, he accepted a reduced buyout of only $1.82 million when the two sides when their separate ways.

Colorado State’s buyout to Mike Bobo was negotiated down from $5.5 million to $1.82 million — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2019

I hate to kick a guy when he’s down, but why would Bobo take less money? This is college football. You squeeze every penny you can out of the school.

Never take one dollar less than what you’re owed.

Yet, Bobo left millions on the table. I’m not sure there’s a good reason why. He should have forced them to fire him and then taken the full $5.5 million.

It’s not like he left $100,000 on the table. He left about $3.5 million on the table. That’s a hell of a lot of money to just walk away from.

Maybe, Bobo just truly hated CSU and wanted out. That’s always possible, and it could explain how he was willing to just take the reduced cash to run away.

It’s just not something I would have ever done. If you’re going to get rid of me, then you’ll be paying me every damn penny I’m owed.