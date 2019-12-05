Prepare For Conference Championship Weekend With The Greatest Sports Speeches From Movies And TV

It’s conference championship weekend for college football, and we have the perfect way for you all to prepare.

There’s nothing that gets me more amped for a big game than some great speeches from famous sports movies and shows. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whether it’s “Miracle,” “Any Given Sunday, “Remember the Titans” or “Friday Night Lights,” they’re all outstanding.

I could watch all the speeches on repeat, and I’ve compiled them here. Watch every single one below.

Who is ready to run through a damn wall right now? I sure know I am. I could watch “Friday Night Lights” all day.

Coach Eric Taylor is an all-time GOAT when it comes to motivating people. Greatest (fictional) football coach ever?

I don’t know, but I’m not ruling it out.

Now, what you need to do is keep this article open and the videos playing throughout the weekend. If they’re not enough to motivate you, then you’re not a real college football fan.

It’s that simple.

Sound off in the comments with the one that is your favorite, and enjoy the games this weekend! Now, please excuse me while I go prepare for Wisconsin/Ohio State.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

I couldn’t be more excited!