‘Political Theater’ — McConnell Attacks House Impeachment Inquiry For Allegedly Bottlenecking Legislation

Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats’ impeachment push Thursday, referring to the inquiry as “political theater. He also added that the legislative backup allowed the Senate to confirm “more of President [Donald] Trump’s impressive nominees for the federal courts.”

“Working Americans and their families are not well served by Democrats’ political performance art,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor. “What they really need are results. The only path to results is bipartisan legislation. And, fortunately, it’s a well-trodden one. There are 58 consecutive annual defense authorizations to prove it.” (RELATED: Impeachment Witness Pamela Karlan Says She’s ‘Insulted’ By Doug Collins’ Comments On ‘Facts’ During Hearing)

“While we wait for our Democrat colleagues to let this legislation move forward,” he continued, “the Senate used the time to confirm more of President Trump’s impressive nominees for the federal courts.”

McConnell also said that “there is a bipartisan, bicameral agreement that the Speaker and Democratic leaders signed just a few months ago to help them find their way back to the table, but the agreement needs to be honored.” (RELATED: The Senate Confirmed Four Federal Judges While The House Heard Impeachment Testimony)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent Thursday morning formally calling on House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to draft articles of impeachment against Trump following the committee’s Wednesday hearing.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said in her first press conference of the day. “The president abused his power for his own personal benefit. We will proceed in a manner worthy of our oath of office.”

“The president leaves us no choice but to act. Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with Articles of Impeachment.”