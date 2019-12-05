‘Monday Night Football’ Gets More Than 14 Million Viewers As The Seahawks Beat The Vikings

“Monday Night Football” on ESPN got some big ratings when the Seahawks beat the Vikings 37-30.

According to a Wednesday report from TVByTheNumbers, the Seahawks getting a big win over the Vikings on “MNF” got just north of 14 million viewers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Another week of primetime football goes by, and we have more games putting up monster ratings.

It’s almost like I can set my watch at this point to the NFL putting up gigantic numbers. It’s truly unreal what kind of viewership stats the league has put up this season.

This one with Russell Wilson and the rest of the Seahawks getting a big win is just the latest example.

It’s not hard to understand why so many people tuned in for this game. The Seahawks are one of the best teams in the NFL, and might be the best team in the NFC.

The Vikings are also very solid, and they’re fighting to win the NFC North. It’s two great squads in primetime.

What more could you ask for?

Now, add in the fact Russell Wilson is in the mix, and you’re setup for major success. Nobody, and I mean nobody, moves the needle like Wilson does.

That’s just a fact. The man is universally loved by supporters of the Seahawks and casual fans. Plus, he’s a ton of fun to watch.

We’ll see which game puts up gigantic numbers next. 2019 has been a banner season for the league, and I love to see it!