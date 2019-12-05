‘Don’t Mess With Me’: Nancy Pelosi Snaps At Reporter Who Asked If She Hates Trump

Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at a reporter who appeared to say that she hated President Donald Trump Thursday, telling the press that she doesn’t hate Trump and prays for him.

As Pelosi wrapped up the presser, a reporter asked her if she “hates the president.”

A reporter asks Nancy Pelosi if she “hates the president.” “I don’t hate anybody,” she says in a strong response. “As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me…Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.” https://t.co/gw1UdPVuFp pic.twitter.com/UmPs57hKlZ — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2019

Pelosi responded, “We don’t hate anybody, not anybody in the world.”

“I think the president is a coward, when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we’re very proud. I think he’s in denial about the climate crisis. However, that’s about the election,” she said after returning to the stage. (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Talk About The President In A Negative Way’: Pelosi Talks Impeachment While Abroad In Spain)

“This is about the–take it up in the election. This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts, that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office, and as a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in the sentence that addresses me.”

“I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is–a heart full of love, and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So, don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” she said.

Pelosi announced Thursday that she would ask House Democrats to move forward with impeachment against the president.

“The president leaves us no choice but to act,” the California Democrat said. “Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with Articles of Impeachment.”