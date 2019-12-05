Ohio State ‘Regularly Sends’ The Big 10 Footage Of Chase Young Being Held

Ohio State has reportedly been sending film of Chase Young being held to the Big 10 for review on a regular basis.

According to Kyle Rowland, the Buckeyes “regularly” send footage of the star defensive end being held “as part of a back-and-forth” about when penalties should and shouldn’t be called. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ryan Day said Ohio State regularly sends game tape to the Big Ten of Chase Young being held as part of a back-and-forth between OSU and the conference to clarify is penalties should have been called or not. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 3, 2019

I only have one reaction to this tweet, and it’s simple. Of course people are holding Chase Young! You’d be crazy to not do so.

The man isn’t a football player. He’s a freak of nature, and he plays at a level that I’ve never seen before.

This isn’t a game. It’s life and death when he lines up in front of you. When that dude starts rushing the quarterback, you better do whatever is necessary to keep him alive.

If you have to hold, push, grab or do anything else against Young to protect the QB, then you do it. Forget about the potential flags.

Think about the potential casket your team’s dreams might be put in if you don’t do it. Again, Chase Young isn’t a football player.

He’s a nightmare that breathes and wears a red uniform. I don’t blame anybody who holds him. I’d do the same, or just run for my life.

I don’t know what Wisconsin will do to slow him down, but I know the man is a terror on the field. That much is not up for debate.