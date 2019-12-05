Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields Named Big 10 Offensive Player Of The Year

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been named the Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year.

As much as I’d like to say Jonathan Taylor should have won the award because I’m a Wisconsin man, I have to agree that Fields is the proper pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Justin Fields scored 47 touchdowns this season in the regular season! He damn near averaged four scores a game, and you have to keep in mind most of Ohio State’s games are over by halftime.

The man isn’t a college football player. He’s a video game character.

As much as I hate Ohio State, I’d be lying if I said Fields wasn’t a ton of fun to watch play. I was in Vegas for OSU/FAU to open the season, and I knew immediately the Buckeyes were going to be awesome.

Fields made it crystal clear form the first snap that he’s just on a different level.

Now, it’s time for Wisconsin to find out whether or not he’s mortal in the B1G title game. I look forward to the challenge.

If you want to be the best, then you have to beat the best. Right now, there’s nobody better in the conference than Justin Fields.

See you Saturday night in Indy!