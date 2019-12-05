REPORT: Disney+ Gets More Than 15 Million Subscribers In Days Following Launch

Disney+ is apparently stacking up a ton of subscribers.

According to information from InMyArea.com, the new streaming service has already generated more than 15 million subscribers since the November launch. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

I can’t say I’m surprised at all. Disney+ is a great streaming service, and it’s loaded with all our childhood favorites.

However, what really sets the streaming service apart isn’t the old stuff. It’s the fact that “The Mandalorian” is so damn good.

The “Star Wars” story is worth the price of admission by itself. In fact, it’s honestly better than the most recent movies in the saga.

If Disney’s plan was to use “The Mandalorian” to draw in subscribers and viewers, then I think it’s worked like a charm to say the least.

The good news for the consumers is that Disney bringing their A-game will force everybody else to get better. That’s the way it works.

Competition is good for the soul, and it’s really good for the consumer. I’d say “The Mandalorian” has gotten things off to a very hot start for the streaming service.

Now, we’ll have to see what all the other services bring to the table.