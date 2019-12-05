REPORT: FAU Preparing To Offer Lane Kiffin A Ton Of Money To Stay With The Owls Amid Interest From Power Programs

FAU will reportedly do what it can to stop head football coach Lane Kiffin from leaving.

Kiffin appears to be generating a ton of interest from major programs, including Arkansas and Florida State. Obviously, both programs are substantially better than the Owls. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Aug 22, 2019 at 7:31am PDT

However, that won’t stop FAU from trying to keep the legendary coach. According to FootballScoop, officials at the school are “preparing an offer with the intent to keep Lake Kiffin in Boca Raton.”

The biggest threat to FAU appears to be Arkansas. In order to compete with the Razorbacks, the Owls would need to offer millions more than what Kiffin is already making.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Nov 9, 2019 at 1:45pm PST

We don’t know the specific amount FAU is ready to offer, but his current deal is for a shade less than a million dollars.

Arkansas could offer him $4 million without batting an eye. The question is: would FAU be willing to meet somewhere in the middle, and if they do, would Kiffin stay?

He’s king of Boca Raton right now, but turning down a $4 million annual salary is a tough ask if FAU can’t match with a similar number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Sep 21, 2019 at 2:19pm PDT

As you all know, I hope like hell he returns to a major program, but I guess I wouldn’t be surprised if he stayed at FAU for $2 million a year or more.

We’ll see what happens, but either way it seems like Kiffin will be taken care of.