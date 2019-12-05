REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Intense In New Episode ‘Kill Or Cure’

“SEAL Team” was great with the new episode “Kill or Cure.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP YET. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The latest episode didn’t disappoint at all, and kept up the high momentum of season three. I thought Jason was going to be back with the team, but he wasn’t. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Outstanding In New Episode ‘Danger Crossing’)

Instead he met with a doctor for most of the episode to evaluate his mental health. For once, it looks like Jason is actually making progress.

It sounds weird to say, but it’s true. It looks like the head of Bravo is finally turning a corner. It’s been a great story arc to watch unfold.

He also seems to be very interested in the new team doctor Natalie, which is a storyline I’m all in on. In the final moments of the show, they share a passionate embrace.

I think we’re in for a fun time with these two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Dec 5, 2019 at 5:25am PST

The rest of Bravo is sent to Africa to protect a medical zone from an Ebola outbreak and a deadly warlord.

There’s just one major problem. The warlord is in possession of weapons grade Ebola, and it’s time for Bravo step in and do what they do.

Despite being frustrated by seemingly being sent to Africa under false pretenses, they execute the mission as they always do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Dec 4, 2019 at 4:19pm PST

On a bit of a side note, Davis got into a bar brawl while down in the dumps. Unfortunately for her, one of the people she hit is a cop!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Dec 4, 2019 at 9:30pm PST

I’m not an expert, but I have a feeling some of the guys from Bravo might deal with these troublemakers. We’ll see.

It was another great week of “SEAL Team” and I can’t wait to see what we get in the fall finale. It’s been a great season so far, and I have no doubt that it won’t slow down.