Kerryon Johnson Returns To Practice, Matt Patricia Wants Him To Play Once He Can

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson is back at practice.

According to Michael Rothstein, Johnson was back on the field Wednesday after being placed on IR with a knee injury, but he can’t return until Week 15. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact this is a lost season, Rothstein also reported that head coach Matt Patricia thinks he should play once he can.

Are the Detroit Lions the dumbest team in all of football? They refuse to officially shut down Matthew Stafford, and now they want Johnson playing in the final weeks of a lost season.

It’s almost like the team has no idea in hell what is going on. In what fantasyland is Patricia living in if he thinks Johnson playing this season will make any kind of impact?

Johnson and Stafford should both be kept off of the field for the rest of the year. Sometimes, it’s okay to look towards the future.

Right now, the Lions are playing for nothing. By focusing on playing two banged-up stars, it tells me we have no long-term plan at all.

Keep them both glued to the bench, and don’t even bring it up again. The fact we’re having this conversation is simply outrageous.