Former Rep. Sean Duffy Questions Whether Americans Will Get Behind Impeachment

Former Wisconsin Republican Rep. Sean Duffy questioned whether Americans will get behind impeaching President Donald Trump on CNN’s “New Day” Thursday.

House Democrats have pushed for impeaching the president following a July 25 phone call where he asked Ukraine’s president to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Duffy, a CNN commentator, was on a panel alongside former Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent speaking about the inquiry.

“And can you get the American people behind impeachment?” Duffy said. “And I would tell you, you’ve been saying for months that ‘the dam is going to break. Republicans are all going to be on the president, so is our House members.’ The bottom line is I go home and Republicans are more angry than ever, more motivated than ever to actually go out and support President Trump.”

“I’m seeing independents who are frustrated about the process,” he said. “And they see whether we’re talking about Rudy Giuliani or these lawyers that have come in or the witnesses over the past three weeks — they’re not buying into the fact that Donald Trump should be impeached.”

WATCH:

Dent said his Republican friends “abhor” the president and suggested the support around Trump is “soft.” (RELATED: These Ex-Congressmen Didn’t Even Have To Leave DC For Their New Jobs. Here’s Why)

“Many of them are very frustrated. They are very angry. They are very upset about the president’s conduct,” Dent said before Duffy reiterated his belief that Republicans are “more unified” than ever against impeachment.

“The Republican conference has never been more unified and energized in opposition to impeachment,” Duffy said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.