Terrelle Pryor Lost 3.5 Liters Of Blood After Being Stabbed

Terrelle Pryor reportedly lost a ton of blood after being stabbed.

According to TMZ, the former Ohio State star’s agent said during a Wednesday press conference that Pryor had lost 3.5 liters of blood after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times by Shalaya Briston.

The same report claimed an adult male the size of the NFL free agent has roughly 5.5 liters of blood, which means he lost over half the blood in his body. (RELATED: Terrelle Pryor Undergoes Surgery After Stabbing)

Pryor seems incredibly lucky to be alive considering the facts of the situation. After he was allegedly stabbed by Briston, he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, had to have emergency surgery and now looks like he’ll pull through.

Losing 3.5 liters of blood is downright unreal.

The former Ohio State star has also been charged with simple assault and Briston has been hit with felony attempted homicide with her bail denied.

It’s just a crazy situation all the way around. Again, Pryor should really just consider himself lucky to be alive.

It sounds like if a few things had gone differently, he wouldn’t have made it.

