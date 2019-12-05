Woody Harrelson Will Star In HBO Mini-Series About Watergate

Woody Harrelson is taking his talent to HBO for an upcoming show about Watergate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the acting icon will be joined by Justin Theroux for “The White House Plumbers.” Harrelson will play Howard Hunt and Theroux will star as G. Gordon Liddy.

THR reported the following details on the mini-series:

It will tell the true story of how Nixon’s political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect. The show is based partly on public records from the era and partly on the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh.

I’m all in. I’m 100% all in on this series from HBO. This is the kind of content where HBO thrives. This is their bread and butter. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Nobody does true stories better than the network, and they have two superstar actors attached to this one. You can go ahead and sign me up immediately.

Watergate and the events surrounding the downfall of Nixon are nothing short of incredible. We’ve had movies before, but this series has me amped.

Woody Harrelson is one of the best in the game, Theroux is also great and all HBO knows how to do is make hit after hit.

If there’s anybody who can play an iconic political role, Woody Harrelson is your guy. Look no further than “Game Change” for proof of that fact, which was another HBO production.

There’s no release date yet, but you know I’ll keep you all updated when I know more.