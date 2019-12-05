XFL Unveils Uniforms For All Eight Teams

The XFL dropped the uniforms for the league, and they’re not outstanding.
From the DC Defenders all the way through the Dallas Renegades, fans can now see the threads all eight teams will be wearing.
Take a look at them all below.
What are we thinking on these unis? I’m not a big fan at all. In fact, I’m not a fan at all. This is the XFL. Where is the flash? Where is the swagger?
These things are so damn boring. They look like a default jersey when you create a school on “NCAA Football.”
They don’t look at all like what I’d expect out Vince McMahon.
Will bad uniforms derail the XFL? Of course not, but this is a letdown. I honestly expected their uniforms to be straight fire.
Instead, we got these pedestrian excuses for the eight teams.
Let’s hope this is the only low point because I am juiced for this league. I’m certainly not going to let bad uniforms get me down.