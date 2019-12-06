Ann Coulter Attacks Trump For Inaction On Border: ‘How Would It Be Different Under President Biden?’

Conservative author Ann Coulter once again attacked President Donald Trump Thursday for his inaction on the border, wondering how a “President Biden” would be any different.
“Trump won’t build a wall, private citizens step in to build the wall, and 1 powerless judge tells them to stop. The president does nothing,” Coulter tweeted.
“How would it be different under President Biden?”
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 5, 2019
This tweet came in reaction to a story that the group “We Build the Wall,” which is attempting to build a border wall privately, was ordered to stop construction because of a “butterfly sanctuary.”
Coulter, a once outspoken supporter of Trump, has since been critical of his lack of progress on his immigration campaign promises.
The firebrand said last month that Trump “must go” after he signaled support for a compromise deal with Democrats on DACA. (RELATED: Ann Coulter: Impeachment Is A Joke, But Trump Needs To Start Keeping His Promises)