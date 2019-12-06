Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Unbecoming An Officer

The fall finale of “SEAL Team” looks like it’s going to be great with the episode “Unbecoming an Officer.”
The plot of the episode, according to CBS's press center: "Jason leads Bravo Team on his first mission back following surgery, and Ensign Davis faces disciplinary action."
In the preview, we see Jason back with the guys and ready for a fight. You know what that means! It’s time for some bullets to fly.
Give the preview a watch below.
It sure does feel like time flies when it comes to “SEAL Team.” It feels like just yesterday I was preparing for the start of season.
Now, we’ll be through our tenth episode of the season before even blinking. Damn, I sure wish it went slower, but I can’t believe how great it’s been.
“SEAL Team” was already the best military show on TV from the moment it aired, and now the people involved with the CBS hit have found a way to take it to a new level.
If you’re not already watching, then you’re missing out.
Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to catch the fall finale. Something tells me we might have a major cliffhanger coming our way.