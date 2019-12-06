The Bears Beating The Cowboys On ‘Thursday Night Football’ Gets 13.64 Million Viewers

The Bears beating the Cowboys on “Thursday Night Football” got a ton of viewers.

According to TVByTheNumbers, 13.64 million viewers tuned in on Fox as the Bears took it to Jason Garrett and the Cowboys to the tune 31-24. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It dropped the Cowboys to an embarrassing 6-7 as Garrett’s fate hangs in the balance.

Outside of the actual game and what the Cowboys will do down the road, this is just the latest example of the NFL putting up gigantic numbers.

The Cowboys and Bears are both really bad teams, and they’ve both disappointed expectations this season.

Despite the fact both teams are garbage, well over 10 million people tuned in for the game. If that’s not a great sign for the NFL and fans of the sport, then I don’t know what is.

It’s just the latest example the NFL is king, and the ratings have been through the roof this season.

When people are lining up to see bad teams play, you know business is booming. We’ll see how it finishes off down the stretch, but I’d be surprised if things slowed down.