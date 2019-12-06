‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Has Strong Season 14, Improves Over Season 13

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has wrapped up its 14th season, and it was greatly improved from last year.

As many of you know, I’m a huge fan of the FXX hit. I think it’s one of the funniest shows ever made, and has a strong argument for the top spot. (REVIEW: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Starts Season 14 With Solid Episode)

However, I also wasn’t overly impressed with season 13. Fortunately, “Sunny” got its fastball back in season 14.

It went after political correctness in movies, the abortion issue was covered, global warming was touched on and there was a lot more.

Was it as good as some of the older seasons? No, but it was vastly improved from season 13. It felt like we were trending in the proper direction.

Will we ever get to the really edgy days with Frank, Charlie, Dennis, Mac and Dee? Probably not. That’s just the reality of the situation.

The show has become a bit more sanitized as it’s grown in popularity. That’s the nature of the business, but “Always Sunny” certainly improved in 2019 over 2018.

There’s no question about that. It’s not even up for debate.

In my opinion the best episode was probably when they sit in on the new “Thunder Gun” film for a focus group. I was laughing hysterically during points of that episode.

It was outstanding, and it was a great reminder how much has changed in the film industry as political correctness has swept across the business.

For those of you who watched season 14, let us know in the comments what you thought. Hopefully we also get a strong season 15.