Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Rumors She Used Body Double For ‘Hustlers’ Pole Dancing Scenes

Jennifer Lopez absolutely shut down rumors that she might have used a body double for the steamy pole dancing scenes in her movie “Hustlers.”

“No, no!” the 50-year-old actress and singer shared during her appearance Thursday on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” per Fox News. “I have some bruises, I took pictures to prove it!” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

WATCH:

“But, also I said to the director… there’s a moment when I go upside down… and I said ‘I don’t care if I look like a bat hanging upside down, if my face is crushed, make sure you get me,” she added. “I don’t want anybody thinking its doubles.’ No doubles in this movie!”(RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

Lopez continued, while explaining the pole dancing scene wasn’t originally in the script.

“In the script, it initially says that Ramona enters and does a final flourish on stage… I suggested to the director, I said, ‘you know, it’s a stripper movie, I think maybe someone has to strip, you know? People are going to be expecting it,'” the “Second Act” star shared.

“I said, ‘we have to see that, I don’t want to hear Destiny just saying it. I want to see it,'” she added. “So, we designed the dance to not just be a kind of gratuitous strip pole scene but to inform who she was as a person and what she meant to all the people there in the club and how she really played the game and it worked out.”