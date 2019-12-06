Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Forgiven Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods For Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian announced she has forgiven ex Tristan Thompson and family friend Jordyn Woods for betraying her.

Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Woods while the reality star was nine months pregnant with his daughter, True, according to a report published by Page Six.

Kardashian shared her message of forgiveness on her Instagram story, the outlet reported.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE!” she wrote. “I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life … Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart.”

“I crave peace in my life,” Kardashian continued. “Me holding on to hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”

Kardashian went on to say she forgave Woods and Thompson. (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Claims She Hasn’t Spoken To Khloé Kardashian In 5 Years)

“That message is for Jordyn,” Kardashian added. “It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan.”

Good for Kardashian for being able to forgive. It’s hard to do that when someone has been so utterly awful to you, but there is absolutely no reason to hold hatred in the way actively not forgiving someone takes.

It just brings you down and makes your life harder.