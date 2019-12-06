Meghan McCain Says Pelosi Ruined Her Own ‘Masterful’ Moment By Selling Shirts

Meghan McCain said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “masterful” moment with Sinclair reporter James Rosen was diminished by the fact that she was using it to sell shirts.

McCain fired back Friday at her cohosts on ABC’s “The View,” most of whom agreed that Pelosi’s viral outburst was a win for the House Speaker, suggesting that her decision to capitalize on the moment didn’t do her any favors. (RELATED: ‘It’s Your Funeral’: Meghan McCain Predicts A ‘Bloodbath’ If Democrats Pick Sanders Or Warren)

WATCH:

Sunny Hostin cheered Pelosi’s response, saying that she had done a great job of making it clear that the impeachment was not about emotion but about the Constitution. “I think she blended the two pretty masterfully. Let’s face it,” she said.

“I think the problem is when — she did answer it masterfully — the problem is now she’s selling t-shirts that say #don’tmesswithnancy,” McCain shot back.

“No, she’s not!” Hostin exclaimed, looking horrified.

“Yes, she is,” McCain insisted. “For $39, you too can buy a t-shirt.”

“Oh, no,” Hostin shook her head in apparent disbelief.

Joy Behar cut in then, asking, “Do they they come in black?”

McCain continued, “My problem is that everything is for a meme, and everything is for the internet. #Shepersisted and #dontmesswithnancy, this is very serious. You’re talking about the Constitution, you’re talking about impeachment, and for me it reduces it. It’s reductive to put this on a sweatshirt —”

“Like #makeamericagreatagain?” Behar interrupted, evoking cheers and applause from the audience.

McCain, clearly exasperated, threw up her hands and shook her head. “You know what? I’m just trying to make a point,” she said. “I have never worn a MAGA hat, and I think you know better than anybody that I would never wear a MAGA hat, but I just — politics doesn’t have to be a meme.”

“That’s a good point, and I think those things matter,” Abby Huntsman agreed.

“Who sells it? The DNC or —” Hostin asked.

“It doesn’t matter,” McCain said.

***Crewneck sweatshirts that read “Don’t mess with Nancy” are listed for sale in the store at PelosiforCongress.com with a note that says, “This item is on pre-sale and won’t ship for 2-3 weeks. It will not arrive before the holidays.”