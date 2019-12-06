Editorial

Melania Shines In Gorgeous Mint Green Skirt And Chocolate Top Combo At Children’s Hospital Visit

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives to read the book, "Oliver the Ornament Meets Belle", with patient Declan McCahan, during a visit to Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, December 6, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Melania Trump truly shined Friday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mint green skirt and top combo during a visit at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the longe-sleeve chocolate turtleneck that she paired with a beautiful green pencil skirt as she visited with patients at the hospital. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the terrific winter look with loose hair, a chocolate belt and animal-print high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

During her trip, FLOTUS took time out to make snowflakes and read a book to the kids titled, “Oliver the Ornament Meets Belle,” which is the sequel to the book she read last called, “Oliver the Ornament,” per a FLOTUS pool report.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The tradition of first ladies visiting with the kids at the hospital dates back nearly 70 years, starting with First Lady Grace Coolidge, the pool report added.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a beautiful red and white checkered coat during the annual lighting of the National Christmas Tree.

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks during the holidays here.