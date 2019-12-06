Melania Shines In Gorgeous Mint Green Skirt And Chocolate Top Combo At Children’s Hospital Visit

Melania Trump truly shined Friday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mint green skirt and top combo during a visit at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the longe-sleeve chocolate turtleneck that she paired with a beautiful green pencil skirt as she visited with patients at the hospital. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific winter look with loose hair, a chocolate belt and animal-print high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

During her trip, FLOTUS took time out to make snowflakes and read a book to the kids titled, “Oliver the Ornament Meets Belle,” which is the sequel to the book she read last called, “Oliver the Ornament,” per a FLOTUS pool report.

The tradition of first ladies visiting with the kids at the hospital dates back nearly 70 years, starting with First Lady Grace Coolidge, the pool report added.

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump reads Christmas book to children the Children’s National Hospital in Washington. pic.twitter.com/kgbEzBazP2 — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2019

First lady Melania Trump visited the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, Friday, December 6. The first lady joined children in a crafts project, and read excerpts of “Oliver the Ornament Meets Belle,” by Todd Zimmermann. (ABC) pic.twitter.com/rWlFG9tXiQ — The Voice of America (@VOANews) December 6, 2019

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a beautiful red and white checkered coat during the annual lighting of the National Christmas Tree.

