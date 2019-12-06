Melania Dazzles In Sparkling Gold Skirt And Black Top Combo At WH Christmas Party

Melania Trump truly dazzled Friday when she showed up in a sparkling gold skirt and top combo for a White House Christmas Party.

The first lady looked absolutely incredible in the double-button, front number and beautiful long-sleeve scoop knit black top as she joined President Donald Trump to greet guests at the holiday party in pictures and clips that have surfaced online from the all the fun. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and black high heels. To say she looked Christmas perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

So great to be back! Today’s @WhiteHouse CHRISTMAS Party with our President @realDonaldTrump and the wonderful @FLOTUS, Melania. pic.twitter.com/37WVDia3DO — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 6, 2019

America is so very Blessed to have @realDonaldTrump as @POTUS and Melania as @FLOTUS. At the @WhiteHouse moments ago! pic.twitter.com/IXCEYJkZBO — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 6, 2019

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted many times before. Earlier in the day, Melania turned heads in a stunning mint green pencil skirt and chocolate top combo during her annual visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“It was a joy to read ‘Oliver the Ornament Meets Belle,’ to the patients of @childrensnational today,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with pictures from the visit. “I am moved by the strength and resilience of these young children. Wishing the patients and staff at this wonderful hospital a very #MerryChristmas #HolidaysAtChildrens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 6, 2019 at 1:51pm PST

