Nancy Pelosi Scolds CNN’s Jake Tapper For Asking About Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scolded CNN’s Jake Tapper for asking her about impeachment Thursday, even though she announced earlier in the day that she plans to move forward with the inquiry.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, said during a press conference Thursday that she would push the House to continue advancing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Just hours later, she became annoyed when Tapper asked an impeachment-related question.

“Would you be willing to testify if it meant that people you want to hear from such as Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, or John Bolton, the former national security adviser, would also have to testify?” Tapper asked during the town hall event. “If there’s some sort of deal cut, would you be willing to do so?”

“Can we not have any more questions about impeachment?” Pelosi replied, after saying that those people should testify because they’ve been asked to do so. She added that perhaps she could tell viewers “about Spain.” (RELATED: ‘Why The Self-Righteousness?’ — Tucker, Mark Steyn Tackle ‘False Piety’ Of Pelosi, Democrats On Impeachment)

WATCH:

Tapper continued to note that he had just “one more question” regarding impeachment for Pelosi.

Earlier in the day, Pelosi snapped at a reporter during the press conference who asked her if she hates the president. Pelosi said that she doesn’t “hate anyone” and cited her Catholic upbringing as she argued.

“And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone,” Pelosi said. “I was raised in a way that is full of, a heart full of love and always pray for the President. And I still pray for the President.”

