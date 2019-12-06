New York Knicks Fire Head Coach David Fizdale: Report

The New York Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale Friday following a horrific start to the 2018-19 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks are off to a 4-18 start on the season, and find themselves sitting in a familiar place, the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. (RELATED: Turkey Seeks To Extradite NBA Star Who Opposes Erdogan)

Knicks fired coach David Fizdale, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2019

Breaking: The Knicks have fired head coach David Fizdale, league source told @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/DS5apVE2fb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2019

The Knicks thought their time in the NBA cellar was coming to an end at the end of last season. New York had spent years saving up cap space for last year’s free agency class, but once again wiffed on all the top free agents. Knicks fans have to wonder if they will ever get to watch relevant basketball again in Madison Square Garden. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Might Ban The Term ‘Owner’ Due To Racial Overtones)

So, who will the Knicks turn to next? It probably doesn’t matter.

The Knicks are one of the worst organizations in all of sports, and will likely remain that way as long as James Dolan owns the team.