Editorial

Multiple Reports Say Lane Kiffin Is Nearing A Deal With Ole Miss

Bethune Cookman v Florida Atlantic

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Lane Kiffin is possibly nearing a deal to become the next football coach at Ole Miss.

Earlier today, a source of mine told me the legendary coach was getting close to a deal, and that’d it’d be surprising in his view if Kiffin wasn’t hired at this point in time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Since I tweeted that, the floodgates have opened, and there are now multiple reports that indicate this appears to be on the verge of becoming official.

Neal McCreedy reported that the deal is “close” to being done “without being official.” The tweet was retweeted by college football expert and insider Brett McMurphy.

Dan Wolken added the “feeling around the college football world tonight is that Ole Miss has outflanked Arkansas in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes,” but also urged caution.

FootballScoop has also now reported “a deal is in place” for Kiffin to coach the Rebels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on

Obviously, this is college football, and things can change quickly. Ever since my initial tip and tweet, things have only trended further towards Kiffin being hired.

It seems like things are going to take off soon. Stay tuned for more updates as we have them.