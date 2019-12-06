Multiple Reports Say Lane Kiffin Is Nearing A Deal With Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin is possibly nearing a deal to become the next football coach at Ole Miss.

Earlier today, a source of mine told me the legendary coach was getting close to a deal, and that’d it’d be surprising in his view if Kiffin wasn’t hired at this point in time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source tells me Ole Miss is nearing a deal to make Lane Kiffin their next football coach. Said it would be surprising if he isn’t coaching the Rebels next year at this point. Things are quick to change, but it appears to be heading in that direction. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/K8eVg2KNLf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 6, 2019

Since I tweeted that, the floodgates have opened, and there are now multiple reports that indicate this appears to be on the verge of becoming official.

Neal McCreedy reported that the deal is “close” to being done “without being official.” The tweet was retweeted by college football expert and insider Brett McMurphy.

Multiple sources telling me tonight Lane Kiffin to Ole Miss is as close to a done deal without being official as is possible. At this point, I expect an announcement Sunday. — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) December 7, 2019

Dan Wolken added the “feeling around the college football world tonight is that Ole Miss has outflanked Arkansas in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes,” but also urged caution.

The feeling around the college football world tonight is that Ole Miss has outflanked Arkansas in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes, such as it is. Obviously still a fluid situation and nothing gets done until after tomorrow’s games but Razorbacks may need to make contingency plans. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 7, 2019

FootballScoop has also now reported “a deal is in place” for Kiffin to coach the Rebels.

Obviously, this is college football, and things can change quickly. Ever since my initial tip and tweet, things have only trended further towards Kiffin being hired.

It seems like things are going to take off soon. Stay tuned for more updates as we have them.