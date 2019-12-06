PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Upset Ohio State In The Big Ten Championship

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m happy to announce that Wisconsin will beat Ohio State in the Big Ten title game Saturday night in Indianapolis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 5, 2019 at 4:03pm PST

After days and days of preparation, I feel more confident than I ever have that the Badgers will take it to the Buckeyes under the lights. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 2, 2019 at 3:36pm PST

Now, I know people are writing us off because we lost earlier in the year to OSU.

It doesn’t matter anymore. The Soviets beat Team USA, and then we turned around and won the damn gold medal.

Have you ever heard of the Miracle on Ice? That’s what I thought.

Jonathan Taylor, Jack Coan, Quintez Cephus, Jake Ferguson, the defense and the rest of Paul Chryst’s squad is going to be ready for battle.

This is the biggest game of the year in college football. There’s no doubt about it. To channel the spirit of Dwight D. Eisenhower, the eyes of the world are upon the Badgers and Buckeyes.

This isn’t a football game, folks. It’s a battle for a legacy. It’s an opportunity to make a statement and build up success.

That’s what Saturday night in Indy is all about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 30, 2019 at 2:29pm PST

Negotiations are over, and we are cleared hot to engage on the gridiron for the Big 10 championship. They said we’d never be here, but we are.

Once the lights go on, it’s about 60 minutes of football and nothing more. The Badgers are coming to shock the world.

Doubt us if you want, and bookmark this piece. You’ll want to read it as soon as the game is over.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin (@BadgerFootball) smacks Minnesota (@GopherFootball) and P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck). The Gophers rowed their boat right into a damn iceberg. It’s time for Ohio State (@OhioStateFB) to get their ass kicking in the Big 10 title game. See you next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iXpfT1wjPm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2019

Gear up, gentlemen. The day of reckoning is almost here, and I couldn’t be more excited. Tune in at 8:00 EST on Fox to catch the action.