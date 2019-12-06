PREVIEW: Wisconsin Must Beat Indiana In College Basketball

The Wisconsin Badgers need to beat Indiana this Saturday in Madison.

Wisconsin is currently 4-4, and we’re on the brink of utter disaster. If the Cuban Missile Crisis brought us to the brink of war with the Soviet Union, a loss to Indiana will bring the Badgers to the brink of utter collapse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 4, 2019 at 8:16pm PST

After three straight losses, we need a damn win, and it has to come Saturday against Indiana. We’re at home, we’re playing in front of our crowd, it’s one of the few games remaining before the students dip and there’s no excuse for not winning.

If we drop to 4-5 in early December, then the fans are going to be incredibly concerned, and we have every right to be.

We’re the Wisconsin Badgers! We’re only a few years removed from back-to-back Final Four appearances. There’s no excuse or reason we can’t be one of the best teams in America.

The roster has talent, we’ve got Nate Reuvers and we’ve got shooters. Yet, we have played so damn poorly so far this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 2, 2019 at 5:40pm PST

That has to change against the Hoosiers. If it doesn’t, then it’s going to be time for some hard questions that I’m not sure anybody wants to discuss.

Let’s just get a win in the books, and then we can start climbing the rankings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 21, 2019 at 7:13pm PST

You can catch the game Saturday at 4:30 EST on BTN.