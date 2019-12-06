US

Suspected Pensacola Shooter Was A Saudi Student, Officials Say

Shooting On Naval Air Station Pensacola Leaves Multiple Dead And Injured

Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Amber Athey White House Correspondent
U.S. officials are reportedly investigating terrorism as a potential motive for a shooting at a Florida Naval Station that left four people dead, including the alleged shooter.

The shooting suspect, who is confirmed dead, is an aviation student from Saudi Arabia. Three people were killed and multiple people were injured when the shooter opened fire Friday in a classroom at the Pensacola Naval Station. (RELATED: Three Killed, Suspect Dead In Florida Naval Station Shooting)

The shooting was the second on a naval base in just a few days. Two civilians were killed and one injured at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu on Wednesday when a shooter opened fire on base. The shooter, who was identified as a 22-year-old sailor, killed himself before he could be apprehended.