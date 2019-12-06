Here Are The Republicans In Congress Who Are Not Seeking Reelection In 2020

A large number of Republicans in Congress have decided they will not be seeking re-election in 2020, as the GOP is trying to take back control of the chamber.

There are currently eighteen GOP lawmakers in the 116th Congress to announce they would not seek re-election in 2020, according to a list put together by CNN. North Carolina Republican Rep. George Holding was the latest to make an announcement, saying Friday that he will not be seeking re-election.

Here is the list of Republican members of Congress who will not seek re-election in 2020:

Georgia Rep. Rob Woodall.

Indiana Rep. Susan Brooks.

Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell.

Texas Rep. Pete Olson.

Alabama Rep. Martha Roby.

Utah Rep. Rob Bishop.

Texas Rep. Mike Conaway.

Texas Rep. Will Hurd.

Texas Rep. Kenny Marchant.

Illinois Rep. John Shimkus.

Texas Rep. Bill Flores.

Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.

Texas Rep. Mac Thornberry.

Florida Rep. Francis Rooney.

Oregon Rep. Greg Walden.

New York Rep. Peter King.

Georgia Rep. Tom Graves.

North Carolina Rep. George Holding.

This comes as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she will be asking House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to move forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 228 Democrats who have voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: Another Republican Congressman Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election)

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised approximately $1 million dollars the day after Pelosi explicitly came out in favor of the impeachment of Trump for the first time. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

Democrats have continued to send congressional subpoenas to those close to Trump for documents related to the ongoing scandal regarding the president’s phone call with the president of Ukraine — specifically whether Trump asked him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid. The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees are all investigating Trump, his cabinet members, and closest allies.

Many of Pelosi’s Democratic colleagues previously pushed for impeaching Trump, including Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green, who broke with Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach Trump in late March. Green, who previously had several bills to impeach Trump overwhelmingly rejected by the House of Representatives, called for a third impeachment vote. Pelosi said impeachment was “just not worth it” in a March interview. (RELATED: George Holding Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election)

Pelosi previously said she would not hold a full vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry, which Trump has continued to call for.

(This list will be updated if more announcements are made.)