Trump Jokes About Getting Rid Of Light Bulbs That Make Him Look Orange

President Donald Trump joked Friday that he wanted to get rid of newer, environmentally friendly light bulbs because they make him look too orange.

The president was touting his administration’s deregulation efforts during a Small Business Roundtable at the White House on Friday when he reminded participants that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently rolled back regulations requiring light bulbs to be more “energy-efficient.” On top of the fact that such light bulbs are more expensive and are more difficult to dispose of, Trump cracked that the light emitted from the bulbs is less than flattering. (RELATED: Trump Admin To Undo ‘Oppressive’ Obama-Era Water Regulation)

WATCH:

“They got rid of the light bulb that people got used to — the new bulb is many times more expensive. And I hate to say it — it doesn’t make you look as good. Of course, being a vain person, that’s very important to me,” Trump said. “Like, it gives you an orange look. I don’t want an orange look. Has anyone noticed that? So we will have to change those in at least a couple of rooms where I am in the White House.”

The joke elicited laughter from the individuals at the roundtable.

The president made a similar joke in September when he announced that the EPA was reversing the regulations on light bulbs.

“The bulb that we’re being forced to use, number one, to me, most importantly, I always look orange,” he said.