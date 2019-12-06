WaPo Columnist: Journalists Need To Simplify Impeachment Coverage To Reach Undecided Americans

Although Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan claimed Thursday “the diplomats have been inspiring” in the impeaching hearing coverage, she thinks more should be done to convince Americans that “President Trump should be impeached and removed from office,” namely simplifying coverage to reach undecided Americans.

In a Thursday op-ed, Sullivan suggested there is too much impeachment news out there, too many hours of questions and answers and too many undecided citizens, especially among Republican voters.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House Judiciary Committee would be moving forward with articles of impeachment against the president. (RELATED: Democrats Stack Judiciary Impeachment Hearing With Anti-Trump Lawyers)

“So, is the media coverage pointless? Are journalists merely shouting into the void?” she asks.

Sullivan argued that they won’t be if the material is simplified for the public in the same way as Hollywood produces trailers for films that distill an entire motion picture down it onto a a minute or so.

She cited an opinion piece from five thirty eight.com that pursues this option.

“Studios spend a $1 million or more on a trailer, because they know it’s essential to boil down the essentials of the film — explaining but not giving away the plot, providing a quick but intense insight into the characters, setting the scene with vivid imagery — to entice people to come back to the theatre a month later for the full movie.”