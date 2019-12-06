White House Refuses To Participate In Next Impeachment Hearing: ‘End This Inquiry Now’

The White House sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler on Friday indicating that they would not participate in the next impeachment hearing scheduled for Monday.

Pat Cipillone, counsel to the president, slammed the Democrats’ impeachment process in the letter and demanded they end the impeachment inquiry altogether.

“House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time with this charade,” Cipillone wrote. “You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings. Adopting articles of impeachment would be a reckless abuse of power by House Democrats, and would constitute the most unjust, highly partisan, and unconstitutional attempt at impeachment in our Nation’s history.”

White House not participating in Monday’s Judiciary hearing; letter quotes President saying “if you’re going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/bCU9yNyTzv — Natalie Brand (@NatalieABrand) December 6, 2019

Cipillone also quoted President Donald Trump, who has urged Democrats to quickly hold a vote on impeachment so that the Senate can begin a trial. Trump said he would like to see Republicans call House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden, and the anonymous whistleblower to testify during the trial.

The White House previously declined to participate in this past Wednesday’s hearing as well. (RELATED: White House Declines House Judiciary Impeachment Hearing Invitation)