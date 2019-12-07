Banana That Sold For $120,000 Eaten As ‘Art Performance’

A performance artist with expensive taste treated himself to a high dollar snack Saturday, eating a banana that recently sold for a six-figure sum.

A banana duct taped to a wall by artist Maurizio Cattelan sold at a Miami art show for $120,000 earlier this week. However, the New York City gallery that purchased the work will not receive it in original condition, as it was consumed by another artist, David Datuna, Saturday afternoon.

The really, really, really, really expensive banana at #ArtBasel was eaten this afternoon by a New York artist (Vid: David_Datuna) pic.twitter.com/90mUhktyqd — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) December 8, 2019

“Art performance, hungry artist,” Datuna said as he untaped the banana from the wall. “With respect Maurizio,” he added between bites. (RELATED: Here’s What Happens When A Stoner Crashes A Climate Protest)

As he was finishing his snack, Datuna was approached by a gallery administrator who requested that he sit down with her for a short conversation. “This is so stupid… Let’s sit, I’ll take your name and we’ll do everything we have to do,” she is heard saying in a video on Datuna’s Instagram.

Although Datuna was escorted out of the gallery, he told TMZ that he was not placed under arrest, but does acknowledge the possibility that charges may be filed at a later date.

a guy at Art Basel pulled the banana worth $120k off the wall and ATE IT!!!! here’s him being escorted out pic.twitter.com/w6Z7mHHSGC — jonathan munoz stan account (@isaaacarrasco) December 7, 2019

Fortunately for Perrotin, the gallery that recently bought the display, the banana itself is irrelevant. “He [Datuana] did not destroy the art work. The banana is the idea,” a Perrotin spokesperson told the Miami Herald.

In fact, Perrotin never intended to keep the same banana forever, and knew it was only purchasing a certificate of authenticity that would remain while the fruit is changed as needed, TMZ reported.

A replacement banana has already been installed, according to TMZ.