HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Blows Out Indiana 84-64, Bounces Back After 3 Straight Losses

The Wisconsin Badgers got back on track Saturday with a 84-64 win over Indiana.

Coming into the basketball game against the Hoosiers, I said my Badgers had to win. After all, we were entering the game at an embarrassing 4-4 record after three straight losses. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the squad answered the call and balled out against the Hoosiers. We didn’t just ball out. We absolutely obliterated a previously undefeated Indiana team.

Nate Reuvers and Kobe King combined for 44 points, and we boat raced Indiana right off of the floor.

I don’t know where this team has been the past couple weeks, but the Badgers looked incredible today against Indiana.

We didn’t just look like a tournament team. We looked like a team capable of winning the whole conference. That’s what Wisconsin basketball is all about, and we finally looked the part tonight.

We still have big games against Rutgers and Tennessee to close out December. If we can split those and clean up our other two non-conference games, then we should be in an okay position heading into conference play.

I’m happy with what I saw today. We should have had this a long time ago, but at least we’re getting it now. Let’s hope it continues.