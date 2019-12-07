Indiana Football Coach Tom Allen Gets 7-Year Extension Worth More Than $27 Million

Indiana football coach Tom Allen has earned himself a gigantic contract extension with the Hoosiers.

Following a very successful 8-4 regular season, Allen was given a seven-year extension worth $27.3 million, according to a release from the school. His annual average salary will be $3.9 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a sign that Indiana is all in on their football team under Allen. This is the best season they’ve had in a very long time.

The Hoosiers are far from a historically good football team. In fact, they’ve usually been one of the punching bags in the conference.

Not anymore. Allen has made the Hoosiers a very competent team, and he’s been rewarded handsomely for it.

His deal is worth more than $27 million! That’s big time money for one of the smaller Big 10 programs.

He’s worth every penny. The Hoosiers are headed in the correct direction, and that’s because of Allen’s leadership.

The fans in Bloomington have been desperate for a football team that is competitive. Now, the Hoosiers finally have one.

Props to Allen for getting his money and winning some games.