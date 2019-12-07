James Franklin Gets 6-Year Contract Extension From Penn State

Penn State football coach James Franklin won’t be leaving anytime soon.

According to Onward State, Franklin received a six-year extension from the Nittany Lions on Friday. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

JUST IN: James Franklin has agreed to a contract extension with Penn State through 2025. — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 6, 2019

This is obviously a great call for Penn State. Franklin is one of the best coaches in the game, and he has done a great job at PSU.

Finding a replacement of his caliber wouldn’t be easy at all. When you score a big time coach, you have to ride with him.

You especially have to commit to him when there’s rumors swirling about openings at other big jobs like Florida State.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on Dec 6, 2019 at 1:11pm PST

Penn State is doing great things under Franklin’s leadership.There’s no question about that at all. Even with a couple losses late this season, the Nittany Lions are still 10-2.

Whenever you’re hitting the double digit mark at a school like PSU, you’re doing your job as the coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on Dec 1, 2019 at 5:02pm PST

We’ll have to wait and see what he does over these next few years, but Penn State isn’t dropping off. I can promise you that much.