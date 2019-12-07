Jerry Jones Snaps During Radio Interview With 105.3 The Fan, Gets Into Tense Exchange With The Hosts

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got into an intense exchange during a Friday radio interview.

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan, and things went down the tubes from pretty much the moment the interview started.

The legendary owner said he didn’t like the hosts’ “attitude,” and proceeded to ask, “do you understand bullsh*t?”

He was then cut off from the interview, according to Sports Illustrated. You can listen to the full exchange below.

Jerry Jones on with 105.3 in Dallas at the top of the interview: “Get your damn act together yourself OK? … Settle down just a little bit… I don’t like your attitude” Later, when I asked if he understands questions about Garrett’s job: “Do you understand bullshit?” pic.twitter.com/4uAXdZcyH2 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 6, 2019

So, how do we all think things are going for Jerry Jones right now? I think it’s very safe to say he’s run out of patience with the Cowboys and is fed up.

The man is incredibly intelligent and is often times well-composed. Not this time. He was pissed off from the moment the interview started.

I guess that’s what happens when you’re 6-7 with a stacked roster.

If you don’t think Garrett isn’t getting fired at this point, then you’re just not paying attention. He’s a dead man walking, and I think that’s crystal clear.

The only question at this point is who will the Cowboys hire to replace him. I think we all know there’s one man ready and waiting for the job!