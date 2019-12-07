CONFIRMED: Lane Kiffin Is The New Ole Miss Football Coach, GameDay Airs Footage Of His Son Being Informed

Lane Kiffin is officially the new football coach at Ole Miss.

After initial reports coming out Friday night (which I was first on), ESPN aired footage Saturday morning of Kiffin's young son being informed that he had accepted the job in Oxford.

In the video, he’s told they’re showing up on Monday.

Never seen someone more excited to move from Boca Raton to Oxford, Mississippi than Lane Kiffin’s son. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 7, 2019

College GameDay just showed Lane Kiffin’s son getting excited about his dad being new head coach of Ole Miss! Now I’m more excited — Interim Ole Miss Sports (@RebelSportsTalk) December 7, 2019

There it is, folks. I said yesterday it was going to happen, a deal was being neared and the chips quickly fell into place.

Now, ESPN has shown his child being informed. This is awesome.

Source tells me Ole Miss is nearing a deal to make Lane Kiffin their next football coach. Said it would be surprising if he isn’t coaching the Rebels next year at this point. Things are quick to change, but it appears to be heading in that direction. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/K8eVg2KNLf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 6, 2019

I hope like hell Lane Kiffin tears it up for the Rebels. From speaking with people down there, I can tell you for a fact fans of Ole Miss are excited.

Kiffin hasn’t even been announced yet, and the fans are going wild. I can’t wait to see some contract details.

Ole Miss must have paid him a fortune to not go to Arkansas.

Things are about to get incredibly fun in the SEC. Go, Lane, go!