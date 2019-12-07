Editorial

CONFIRMED: Lane Kiffin Is The New Ole Miss Football Coach, GameDay Airs Footage Of His Son Being Informed

Central Florida v Florida Atlantic

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Lane Kiffin is officially the new football coach at Ole Miss.

After initial reports coming out Friday night (which I was first on), ESPN aired footage Saturday morning of Kiffin’s young son being informed that he had accepted the job in Oxford. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the video, he’s told they’re showing up on Monday.

There it is, folks. I said yesterday it was going to happen, a deal was being neared and the chips quickly fell into place.

Now, ESPN has shown his child being informed. This is awesome.

I hope like hell Lane Kiffin tears it up for the Rebels. From speaking with people down there, I can tell you for a fact fans of Ole Miss are excited.

Kiffin hasn’t even been announced yet, and the fans are going wild. I can’t wait to see some contract details.

Ole Miss must have paid him a fortune to not go to Arkansas.

 

Things are about to get incredibly fun in the SEC. Go, Lane, go!