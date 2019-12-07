Matthew Stafford Won’t Play For The Lions Against The Vikings

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Dave Birkett, the face of the franchise has already been ruled out as he struggles with fractured bones in his back.

Da’Shawn Hand, Matthew Stafford out for Sunday’s game vs. the Vikings — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 6, 2019

I’m glad to hear this update. As I’ve said for weeks now at this point, there is no purpose at all of putting Stafford on the field.

The season is lost for the Lions. It’s over. It’s done! We’re not playing for anything at this point.

It would insane for the Lions to put Stafford back on the field this season, and it honestly looked like they might.

Luckily, he’s at least out for the Minnesota game. That’s 100% the correct call. This shouldn’t even be a debate.

Keep him glued to the bench!

I get that he’s a competitive guy, I understand Stafford wants to be out there on the field but I just don’t care.

There are some things bigger than letting a guy play just because he’s competitive. Heal up, and we’ll get back to it in 2020.

The alternative is he rushes back and gets hurt. We just can’t let that happen. Rest up, and we’ll see him next season.